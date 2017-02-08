NC bill would create expectations for traffic stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Radioing in to the station, chances are officer J.B. Price is calling in about a speeding car.

Price goes through these traffic stops many times every day. He says each one is different. Lawmakers want to create an expectation and behavioral standard for drivers being pulled over by law enforcement.

House Bill 21 would have lawmakers consult with North Carolina sheriffs and police chiefs on what best practices should be and create a section in the Driver’s Handbook.

Price says one of the first expectations is the officer giving you a reason for the stop. He also says it’s best to keep your hands in plain sight and, if you need to grab something like a registration, clearly communicate that with the officer.

The officer will then take your license and registration to check it in their system with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“People if they’re untruthful with us, we can figure it out simply by the license of information they give us -- does it match with the DMV picture?” Price said. “The fact that if they do have a criminal record, we’re going to be a little more on alert.”

One potentially dangerous situation for these traffic stops is folks not pulling over to the right side of the road.

“I’ve had drivers stop in the middle of the interstate, you know, in a 65 mph zone which is in itself a hazard situation,” Price said.

When all is said and done, Price says the officer should give you an understanding of what happens next and also inform you about court dates and instructions usually included on the citation itself.

“Motorists should expect something form the officer as well,” Price pointed out. He says officers should be courteous and respectful, and that should be mutual for the driver as well. And for motorists who feel it’s necessary to record these traffic stops with a smartphone, it’s best to be transparent.

“Telegraph your movements, let the officer know, ‘Hey, look officer, I just want to let you know, understand I’ll produce everything you need at this point but I just want to record for my safety and yours.’ Make a common statement like that,” Price said.