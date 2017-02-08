NC A&T receives grant to expand services for Alzheimer’s caregivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patients with Alzheimer's disease or dementia rely heavily on their caregivers.

More than five million people live with Alzheimer's in the United States and that number goes up every minute as someone new develops the disease.

Last year, caregivers for Alzheimer's patient's accounted for more than 18 billion hours of unpaid work.

To help the growing problem, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University wants to expand its resources for Alzheimer's caregivers beyond Greensboro.

“I find that the caregivers really and truly are heroes and ‘sheroes,'" said Dr. Goldie Byrd, the action director at the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's, Aging, and Community Health. "These are people who take on this responsibility, and most of the time they want to take it on with their loved ones in their homes.”

Dr. Byrd says Alzheimer's takes a huge toll on caregivers and nearly half of them suffer from depression.

“The roles reverse, and now you are actually the parent taking care of the child, and that’s very hard for them," said Jessica McCuiston, a home care consultant with Home Instead Senior Care.

“We want to reduce stigma around it and prove literacy around it," Dr. Byrd said. "Many people don’t’ know what this disease does and the impact it makes not only on the patient but the persons who are caring for them.”

Some of the best help for caregivers comes from a program at North Carolina A&T. Right now, the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's, Aging and Community Health is making plans to do more thanks to a $2 million grant.

"We want to educate people not only in the urban areas but also in the rural areas where individuals get less care, less insights on how to manage," she said.

She also wants to reach people in small towns to improve the quality of care and life for patients and their families.

“Education changes the landscape," she said. "The more we know about the disease itself, the more we know how to manage, the more we know how to respond to our patients.”

COAACH holds support groups sessions for caregivers once a month. The next one is on Feb. 20 at the Center in Greensboro.

Learn more here.