Local therapy center uses horses to provide riders with physical, cognitive and emotional assistance

COLFAX, N.C. -- Once a week, Michelle Kinsey saddles up to find refuge.

She came to Horsepower four years ago to find physical relief for her neuromuscular disorder called dystonia.

"It's a brain disorder that sends messages to my body to contract when I haven't asked it to do it," Kinsey said.

Through balance and strength conditioning, Kinsey works to turn that pain into power.

"It's a lot better now," she said. "You just kind of have to kind of rebuild, and Dunbar has helped me do that."

Nearly 100 riders seek Horsepower for therapy each week for physical, cognitive and emotional assistance.

Construction is underway for Horsepower's new facility in High Point -- which has more than 40 acres of space that will allow them to better serve the community.

Thanks to the Community Foundation's support, Horsepower is able to expand their reach and help people and families one ride at a time.

Learn more about Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center here.