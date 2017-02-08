Local man takes photos of the last Ringling Bros. circus train to visit Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For some people, there is just something about trains. You'll often see David Marshall alongside the track waiting for a train so he can take pictures.

"I guess it is the kid in most of us that does it," he said.

But on this day, he is not waiting for an ordinary train. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus train is coming to town for the last time.

"Well, for almost 150 years now, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has moved by train and this will be its last trip to Greensboro," Marshall says.

The circus has two units that travel the country on two separate trains -- one bound for Raleigh, the other for the Greensboro Coliseum.

"These two trains have been on the railroad since their beginning," Marshall said. "They had to find a way to get it there in the most practical way, by train -- up until now."

Perhaps is was fitting that the sun was setting when the train pulled into Greensboro for the last time. A unique part is history is approaching the end of its line.