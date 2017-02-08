Hundreds of seasonal jobs open in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of seasonal jobs are open right now in the Triad.

Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe will hold a job fair this Saturday for hundreds of seasonal positions. The job fair will be at the Courtyard by Marriott on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowe's Home Improvement is holding a job fair next week to hire 200 employees on the spot.

"Every department in the store is looking for seasonal hires," said Thomas Lofton, of Lowe's Home Improvement. "We will be hiring people on the spot."

The 200 Lowe's positions are for 12 stores in the Triad for the next six months with some seasonal employees possibly being hired full-time.

Lowe's' career fair is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaQuinta Hotel in Greensboro and on Friday, Feb. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LaQuinta Hotel on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem.