High Point woman tells city’s civil rights story in new documentary

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- If you grew up in the Triad, you know the story of the Greensboro Four – the students from North Carolina A&T who did much to advance civil rights with the Sit-In Movement.

But they weren’t alone.

“Our story is just not told here,” says Phyllis Bridges, who grew up in High Point.

Well, until now.

Bridges grew up a bit after the Sit-In Movement and had her own gallery in High Point when she began hearing about city's role in the civil rights movement.

“And the stories,” says Bridges, “are just fascinating.”

The High Point part of the movement was lead by a young preacher named Elton Cox who was working with students from William Penn High School.

“It started with the younger people. That's where he got the ball rolling,” says Bridges.

“We all knew that we carried our communities on our backs if we carried out what we planned to do,” says one of the sit-in participants, Mary Lou Blakeney.

Bridges wanted to do something to get the story out.

“I just wanted to do a photo exhibit for my gallery,” she says, “but when I started hearing the stories, I was like, ‘This has to be told - this is history, here.’”

