× Guilford County Schools licensure program

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This year, there are about 70 teachers with the Guilford County school system who pile into a classroom once a week for a special training program.

What these teachers have in common is that they’re considered “lateral entry,” meaning they’re coming from other professions or are graduates with degrees that aren’t in teaching. North Carolina Department of Public Instruction allows qualified individuals to obtain a teaching position for three years while working to obtain a professional educator’s license.

In the 2016-2017 school year, of the teachers Guilford County Schools hired that were new to the profession, about 55 percent were considered “lateral entry” instructors.

Many of them attend the Guilford County Schools Alternative Certification Track training. The program, which cost $1,000, helps these educators be successful in the classroom through mentoring and tutoring. Seasoned teachers lead classes to help the new educators learn coursework needed to obtain a professional educator’s license in North Carolina.

Lisa Sonricker says there are only a few programs dedicated to educating “lateral entry” teachers in the state. Guilford County Schools is the only school system in North Carolina that has this training program. Other school districts have contacted them for guidance since the system’s program has been around since 2008.

Sonricker is one of the instructors for of the program.

“We have science majors, math majors, English majors without any experience in teaching. So when we can take those folks and teach them how to be great teachers. That’s really a great combination,” Sonricker said. “There’s been a decline of graduates coming out of the school of education. And so the state has realized the shortage of teachers. So they have offered a ‘lateral entry’ license to folks who have relevant degrees.”

Leslie Hall also teaches the “lateral entry” participants.

“You would think that after having worked all day that they would come in and they would be exhausted but they are so excited about seeing each other and having that sense of community and being able to share in this responsibility in learning to be better teachers,” Hall said.

Kenosha Hall teaches language arts and social studies to sixth-graders at Kiser Middle School. She got her bachelor’s in political science and English and would later become a teacher with the system. She not only went through the system’s training program but currently holds a master’s in education and did have some previous experience with teaching abroad. She says the program helped her to be prepared to get her professional educator’s license.

“It’s very intensive,” Hall said, when talking about the program. “But it’s worth the reward in the end.”