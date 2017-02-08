Ex-husband: Teenage Judy Garland repeatedly molested on set of ‘Wizard of Oz’ by ‘Munchkins’

A new, posthumous memoir by Judy Garland’s ex-husband claims the actress was repeatedly molested by “Munchkins” cast members on the set of the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

Sid Luft was married to Garland from 1952-1965 and detailed the alleged abuse in “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland,” People reports.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress … The men were 40 or more years old,” Luft wrote.

In a 1967 interview with Jack Paar, Judy Garland said of the “Munchkins” cast members, “They were little drunks … They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets.”

“They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small,” Luft also wrote.

Many of the “Munchkins” cast members have denied reports about their bad behavior over the years, People reports.

Garland died in 1969 at the age of 47 from a barbiturate overdose. It was determined to be accidental.