Couple accused of locking autistic girl in wooden cage to ‘control the child better’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. -- Deputies in Tennessee discovered an autistic girl locked in a cage that smelled like "urine and feces" during a welfare check Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., authorities followed up on a tip that a child was being kept in a cage at a home owned by 69-year-old Mickey Sparks and 43-year-old Patricia Lewis, WJHL reports. When they arrived, deputies found the 10-year-old girl locked in a wooden cage on a mattress in a bedroom.

According to court documents, the duo kept the girl in the cage because "they were able to control the child better by locking her up" and had been doing so for three or four years.

In addition, Sparks told investigators that the Department of Children's Services knew about the cage and approved its function. No approval reports were found.

Sparks and Lawis were charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. They are both in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The girl was one of four children inside the home, but the only one locked up. The children are now in foster homes.