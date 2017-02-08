Clinic in Greensboro offers refugees care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When most refugees come to the United States, they do not have much, but what they do have is access to health care. Around 250 refugees in our area have received health care services from a clinic in Greensboro.

Dr. Jeffrey Walden started a refugee and immigrant clinic at Cone Health in 2014, after a clinic called Healthserve closed. He says just last year around 1,000 refugees arrived in Guilford County.

"Refugees and immigrants are some of the most underserved population for a lot of reasons, one of the most obvious is language,” Walden said.

Refugees are already screened before they come into the country and shortly after, at places like the health department. The Cone Family Health Refugee and Immigrant Clinic is able to offer them care just like a family physician would with a few modifications.

"A lot of these patients wouldn't be able to get care otherwise," Walden said.

Walden and residents, who are learning, not only need to overcome a language barrier by using an in-person, online or over-the-phone translator, they also need to get to know more about their patients life experiences. Many people who come here are from places like Iraq , Somalia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"One of the things we do look for is any signs of psychiatric disease,” Walden said. “We have a fair number of patients who have experienced pretty significant trauma so we do have a process in place screening for that.”

Walden says refugee's health care is covered for eight months after they arrive in the country, that's all done through the Office of Refugee Resettlement. After that eight months, it is their hope that the refugees are able to access their own health care through an employer.

"They have been through a really difficult thing in the past and it's kind of a nice reminder for us hear about how fortunate we are to be able to provide them with really good care," Walden said.