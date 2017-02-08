× Authorities searching for tattoo-covered sex offender

PETERSBURG, Va. — U.S. Marshals are looking for a convicted sex offender with distinct tattoos who failed to self-report to a transition center after his recent release from a Virginia prison.

On Feb. 2, Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from the Federal Correction Complex in Petersburg, Virginia, according to WAVY. He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day as his release, but never showed up.

His last known location was in Petersburg, but Marshals don’t know where he is now.

Stager has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, the station reports.