5 hurt in Florida circus high-wire fall; Nik Wallenda unhurt

SARASOTA, Fla. — Five performers were injured Wednesday after tumbling from a high-wire act during a circus practice in Sarasota, officials said.

One performer is listed as a trauma alert, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County government.

The incident occurred as eight performers practiced on the high wire for Circus Sarasota’s Friday show. One performer lost balance, according to Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

The five performers fell 25 to 30 feet, said Drew Winchester with Sarasota Fire Rescue.

Rios said the rigging did not collapse. It was not clear whether was a safety net in place.

Well-known daredevil Nik Wallenda was among three performers on the wire who were not injured, Reis said.

Wallenda wowed audiences when he crossed tightropes over landmarks like the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and the downtown Chicago skyline.