× 3 armed suspects shoot High Point gas station clerk during attempted robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three armed men who attempted to rob a gas station in High Point late Tuesday night shot the store clerk in the leg and set their getaway vehicle on fire.

Police responded to a gas station located at 716 Eastchester Drive around 10:15 p.m., according to High Point Police Capt. Michael Kirk. Upon arrival, they learned that three armed suspects entered the small store and attempted to rob it — eventually shooting the clerk in the leg before they fled the scene.

Authorities later found a burning vehicle matching the getaway car’s description at East Russell Street. The car was reported stolen several days ago.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are actively searching for leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.