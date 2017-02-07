Upgrades for Burlington parks, community centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- From an upgraded basketball court to a new walking trail, North Park in Burlington has come a long way.

“We were able to pinpoint some areas that needed some improvement,” said Recreation Superintendent Lisa Wolff.

The first phase of renovations on the park is almost done.

"We're ahead of schedule,” Wolff said. “We're ready to roll everything out in the spring."

Last year, the city approved a plan to spend half a million dollars upgrading the park.

“There was no walking trail,” Wolff said. “There was no picnic shelter.”

The basketball court was also in bad shape, according to Wolff.

Getting into the park is also easier with a new paved entry way.

“Sometimes our parks just need a little TLC here and there,” Wolff said.

But it's not just the park being upgraded.

“The last time the center was painted was about 20 years ago,” said Maggie Massey, director of Thataways Youth Center.

The city is also making upgrades to Thataways Youth Center which runs an after school, teen groups and other programs.

“The building has been used and used and used for so many years,” Massey said.

The center is getting new paint, new flooring and handicapped bathrooms.

The city also made upgrades to Fairchild Community Center which got new bleachers and new flooring.

“It's really important to find those places that the kids can go,” Massey said.

City leaders say the upgrades to parks and community centers are part of the city's comprehensive plan.

“Wellness is an important factor for us,” Wolff said.

City officials say their goal is to renovate parks and centers along with improving trails, greenways and bike paths.

“It goes back to the quality of life and what we can provide to our citizens,” Wolff said.

