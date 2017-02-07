× Surry County assistant principal suspended after DWI, controlled substance charges

DOBSON, N.C. — An assistant principal at Surry Central High School has been suspended by the school district after several criminal charges.

Dobson police say they responded to a hit-and-run call on South Main Street in Dobson. Police say a tan Nissan Altima hit two mailboxes and left the scene without stopping. Dobson police say a patrolling officer noticed that Nissan try to park in front of a Sheetz entrance nearby, but hit a steel pole.

The driver, Benny Lee Baliles Jr., of Claudville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Baliles court date is March 28 in District Court in Dobson.

In a release, Surry County Schools says it suspended Baliles upon learning about the incident. In a statement Surry County Schools says, “All employees of SCS serve as role models and are held to a high degree of professionalism by the Surry County Board of Education. Any alleged violation of this expectation will be investigated fully and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken to ensure our continued standard of excellence.”

The school system says it’s cooperating with police as the investigation continues.