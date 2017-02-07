× Police identify man struck, killed by train in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The 18-year-old man hit and killed by a train in Thomasville Monday evening has been identified, according to a press release.

The incident was reported at 7:53 p.m. near the intersection of West Main Street and Elliott Drive.

Train 79 was operating from New York to Charlotte when the engineer reported seeing a pedestrian walking south on the southbound tracks. The engineer used the horn and tried to perform an emergency stop, but it was unable to stop and hit the pedestrian.

Investigators believe the victim, identified as Selvin Eduardo Olivares Grijalva, may have been listening to music through earbuds and did not hear the train.

There were 70 passengers on board at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported by passengers or crew members.

The train was delayed for one hour and 40 minutes before continuing on.