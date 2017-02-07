× Pizza restaurant employees robbed at gunpoint outside store in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two employees were robbed at gunpoint outside of a Burlington pizza restaurant late Monday late, according to a press release.

At about 11:56 p.m., police responded to the Walmart at 530 Graham-Hopedale Road to meet with two victims who were robbed outside of Marco’s Pizza at 1135 N. Church St.

The employees were talking outside of the restaurant after closing when a suspect approached them and demanded they open the business, the release says. When the workers told him they didn’t have a key, he ordered they drop the items in their hands.

When they returned to Marco’s Pizza, they discovered that only personal effects were stolen, including several items inside one employee’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.