Piedmont firefighters honored for saving lives

LEWISVILLE, N.C. -- Two Piedmont firefighters were honored for saving people from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lonnie Wimmer and Ricky Leonard were off-duty at the time, but that didn’t stop them from being on-alert.

In December, the two were at a surprise birthday party at River Ridge Taphouse in Clemmons.

During the celebration, the men noticed that people around them were not feeling well and were complaining of feeling light-headed and nauseous.

They were able to identify those symptoms as signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Lewisville Fire Department was called and the crew confirmed that suspicion.

“Due to our levels, somebody should have perished,” said Leonard, the Yadkin County Fire Marshal.

“Anyone could have went home just thinking they had a bad headache, put an ice pack on their head and went to sleep and they could have never woke up again,” Wimmer said.

The men were honored with certificates of commendation from the National Fire Protection Association.

After hearing the story, Mebane-based company Kidde, which specializes in fire safety products, donated 150 carbon monoxide alarms for families in Forsyth and Yadkin counties.

The donated alarms will be divided between the Forsyth County and Yadkin County fire and rescue associations to distribute to at-risk families.

