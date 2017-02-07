North Carolina mom says day care worker breastfed her baby, made him sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARRBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother is furious that a co-worker breastfed her son without permission, WTVD reports.

The incident happened at the day care center where both women worked.

In cellphone video of security footage from inside Carrboro Early School, pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine says a fellow day care worker she barely knows is seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

"That's an innocent baby. My baby couldn't say, 'No, don't do that.' He couldn't defend hisself," Oxendine said.

Oxendine said on Friday, the woman, who has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested a remedy for his constipation.

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said, 'No, that's nasty. We don't do things like that,'" Oxendine said.

Oxendine's son, born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and ended up in the hospital Friday night.

"She did it with ease like it's something she does on a normal basis," Oxendine said.

Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham early schools, where the day care director says the woman usually worked.

He said she is licensed and had worked in child care for more than a decade.

Oxendine said the woman was fired but now she hopes police press charges.

"Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick," Oxendine said. "I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through."

Local police are investigating the incident as a child abuse case.

No charges have been filed yet.