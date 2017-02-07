× Manhunt underway for Florida man, woman wanted in 3 killings

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman wanted in three slayings and a separate shooting over the past week in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

William “Billy” Boyette Jr., 44, is a suspect in the killings of two women in Northwest Florida last Tuesday as well as the fatal shooting of another woman in Alabama on Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Boyette is with Mary Barbara Craig Rice, 37, who may have dyed her hair orange. The pair are wanted on murder and robbery charges in the killing of Peggy Broz, 52, Friday morning at her home in Lillian, Alabama, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they stole Broz’s car and fled to nearby Florida.

The suspects are armed and considered “very dangerous,” the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair also are believed to be behind the shooting of Kayla Crocker, 28, during a home invasion in suburban Pensacola on Monday morning. Crocker is currently in the hospital, police told WEAR-TV.

Law enforcement said Crocker was randomly targeted about 6:30 a.m. Monday by the suspects. Her 2-year-old son was present in the house and was unharmed, police said.

Boyette and Rice allegedly stole Crocker’s vehicle and drove to a gas station and then to a Hardee’s for breakfast, WEAR reports.

“We are looking now aggressively for someone who is a killer in our community,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said in a press conference.

Sheriff Bob Johnson of neighboring Santa Rosa County addressed Boyette directly in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Mr. Boyette, there are two places you can end up: prison or a cemetery. The choice is yours,” he said.

Johnson cautioned Boyette to surrender peacefully to law enforcement or else.

“It’s game on. Our officers are not gonna take a shot from this guy, so he better be prepared,” he said.

The investigation began Jan. 31, when Boyette was named as a suspect in the killings of Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Moore, 39. The two women were found shot to death in a motel room in Milton, Florida, police said.

Greer and Boyette had started dating several months ago, her parents Wayne and Kim Lane told WALA. Her mother described Greer as “goofy” and “bubbly” and said she would do anything for anybody, according to WALA.

It was not clear Tuesday whether Rice is connected to those killings, but Sheriff Johnson of Santa Rosa County said she will face charges of accessory after the fact.

Boyette has an extensive criminal history, including accusations of aggravated battery and domestic violence, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with the Florida tag #9613BJ, the Escambia County Sheriff said.

“We’re assuming that [Boyette] still is in the local area,” Escambia County’s Morgan told a local radio station Tuesday. “He’s comfortable here, all of his contacts are here. He has family here.”