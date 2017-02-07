× Longtime Panthers fan wins season tickets for 20 years with scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A longtime Carolina Panthers fan says she feels like she’s scored a touchdown after winning a pair of Panthers season tickets for 20 years.

Pamela Jamison, of Dallas, the head cook at a truck stop, won the tickets after she entered a $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket into the lottery’s second-chance drawing, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“When I entered my ticket, I kept telling my husband, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if I won,’” Jamison said. “I can’t believe I did.”

Jamison said she has been pulling for the Panthers since the team was founded. She plans to use the tickets to start a new tradition.

“I’ve got a lot of family who are football fans,” Jamison said. “So I’ll take them with me.”

She claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Charlotte regional office. Her entry was drawn from more than 500,000.

This prize was part of the state’s first Carolina Panthers ticket created by the NCEL and the Carolina Panthers. Other Panther fans and lottery players also had big wins, including eight who won $200,000 instantly and one who won a VIP game experience at a Bank of America Stadium suite for himself and 15 friends.