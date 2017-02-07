Large tornado touches down in New Orleans area, dozens injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A large tornado touched down in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning, WGNO reports.

The tornado caused widespread damage in the eastern part of the city.

"We had a very serious tornado touch down in the New Orleans area," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a press conference from the scene. "We think it touched down at Chef and Wilson and really crisscrossed Chef Highway as far north as Dwyer Road. There is substantial damage, a lot of property damage across the entire way."

New Orleans East Hospital confirmed to WGNO five patients with storm related injuries have been admitted -- four adults and one child.

Two of the adults have minor injures, one adult has a head injury. The other adult and child are in unknown condition, according to the hospital.

Landrieu said dozens of people are injured, but most of the injuries are minor.