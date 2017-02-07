Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter in critical condition after ATV crashes into pond

KENWOOD, La. — The daughter of former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears is in critical condition after her ATV flipped into a pond and she became submerged under water.

Maddie, 8, was driving an ATV around 3 p.m. on Sunday when she took a hard right to avoid hitting a ditch and flipped into a nearby pond, according to PEOPLE. The incident occurred on her family’s property and about 100 yards away from her parents.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Spears and her husband tried to rescue the girl but couldn’t get around the ATV’s seatbelt. Within minutes, crews were able to get to the scene and rescue the girl.

Pop singer Britney Spears took to Twitter Monday afternoon to ask for prayers for her niece.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Maddie is currently in critical but stable condition.