× High Point University to name new basketball court after Tubby Smith

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University announced Monday it would name its new basketball court after alumnus and current University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith.

Orlando “Tubby” Smith and his wife, Donna Smith, recently donated $1 million toward the construction of the new facility, according to the press release. The $100 million facility, which will also include a small hotel and conference center, will be named the Nido & Mariana Qubein Area and Conference Center after the college’s president and his wife.