× Former Baptist employee sentenced to prison for child porn on work computer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center employee was sentenced to at least four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Maxwell Leon Donathan, 34, of King, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of third-degree sex exploitation and six counts of second-degree sex exploitation.

Judge John O. Craig sentenced Donathan to a minimum of four years and two months with a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Donathan will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years when he is released from prison.

Donathan was arrested on July 7, 2016, following an investigation.

On April 13, 2016, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that child pornography was being uploaded to an electronic service provider and determined to be in Winston-Salem.

The information was forwarded to the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division where the Internet Crimes Against Children detectives began to investigate.

The investigation revealed that the location used to upload the child pornography was Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Donathan was identified as the specific user.

Detectives found numerous illegal images and videos on Donathan’s work computer.

The medical center has said that Donathan was a programmer analyst for the medical center who did not have contact with patients and was not involved with patient care.