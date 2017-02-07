× Father allegedly shot, killed his son-in-law in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law in Stokes County, according to Sheriff Mike Marshall.

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Joseph Dwight Lawson was involved in a domestic dispute with his daughter at a home in the 1500 block of Sheppard Mill Road, Marshall said.

Lawson allegedly assaulted his daughter during the dispute.

The daughter’s husband, 43-year-old Brian Sells, came home and was shot and killed by Lawson, Marshall said.

Lawson will be charged with murder and assault on a female.

Lawson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. No bond information has been released.