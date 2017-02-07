× Deputies investigating Lewisville bank robbery

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Lewisville Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to the Wells Fargo at 6460 Shallowford Road around 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they determined the suspect fled on foot toward Lewisville Elementary School, eventually putting the school on lockdown.

After a search of the area, the lockdown was lifted. The suspect has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.