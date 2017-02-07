Cheeto shaped like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

The Harambe fad will probably never die.
A Cheeto that looks an awful lot like slain gorilla Harambe sold for $99,900 on Ebay. The listing, which included 132 bids, ended Tuesday morning.
User valuestampsinc’s initial listing read:
I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.
This item is one of a kind!
It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length.
This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.
This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!
Harambe was killed in May 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and officials were forced to shoot him. After his death, the gorilla became an internet sensation.