Cheeto shaped like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

The Harambe fad will probably never die.

A Cheeto that looks an awful lot like slain gorilla Harambe sold for $99,900 on Ebay. The listing, which included 132 bids, ended Tuesday morning.

User valuestampsinc’s initial listing read:

I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.

This item is one of a kind!

It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length.

This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included.

This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!