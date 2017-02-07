× Burlington middle school teacher accused of statutory rape

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington middle school teacher is facing multiple sex offense charges including statutory rape.

Cynthia Rayfield Hall, 45, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 and two counts of sex act with a student, according to a news release from Burlington police.

On Monday, Burlington police received a report from the Department of Social Services regarding the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

During the investigation, it was determined that Hall, who is employed by the Alamance-Burlington School System as a teacher at Turrentine Middle School, had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old between June 1, 2016 and Feb. 4.

Burlington police notified ABSS administrators of the allegations and the administrators have been working with investigators on the case, the release said.

The incidents did not occur on any ABSS property and the juvenile was not a student at Turrentine Middle School, the release said.

Hall was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.