× Bald eagle shot in head in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a bald eagle was found shot dead in southwestern Chatham County.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper spotted the dead bird in a ditch along Siler City Glendon Road and called wildlife officers, WTVD reports.

A veterinarian at the North Carolina Zoo X-rayed the dead eagle and confirmed it had been shot through the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Claude Smith at (919) 239-9897.