8-year-old NC girl pays for elderly couple’s meal: ‘Hope you have a nice dinner’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An 8-year-old North Carolina girl who saw an elderly couple struggling to get out of their car before heading inside a restaurant decided to pay for the couple’s food and write them a note of encouragement.

One day last week, Mylie Brothers witnessed the couple getting out of their car at Tony’s Pizza in Elizabeth City, WAVY reports. The husband had to pull his wife out of the vehicle before helping her walk in the front door.

Once inside, the wife’s struggles continued, as she misjudged her seat and fell on the floor.

That’s when the second grader decided to do something amazing — pay for the couple’s dinner and write them a short, sweet and supportive note.

The note read, “Hope you have a nice dinner.” At the bottom of the note was a heart and Mylie’s signature.

“Mylie’s dad and I are so humbled and proud of the young lady she is becoming,” Mylie’s mother Laurie Brothers told WAVY. “We try to instill great morals and values into all three of our children.”

