Ways to improve indoor air quality at your home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mold, toxins and cold viruses might be lurking in your home and quietly hurting your health.

Manager Linda Dozier with Lowe’s Home Improvement says there are simple, cost effective things you can do to breath cleaner air in your home.

Dozier says start with your air filters. Filters help prevent toxins and bacteria from getting in your home. They need to be changed regularly.

Dozier pointed out that especially in the winter months, filters can help get rid of particles that carry viruses. Filters typically costs anywhere from $5 to $20 and can help get rid of mold, smoke and toxins from cleaning chemicals.

Air purifiers are another option. These devices help remove contaminants from the air. Dozier says they typically range from $60 to $200 depending on the brand and size.

Vacuuming regularly helps to clear the dust that settles in your home. Also, radon test kits and carbon monoxide detectors should be used to check for those odorless, dangerous gases.

Dozier says consider buying household plants to filter the air.

“Plants breathe in carbon dioxide, which is what we give off. And then they put off oxygen, which is what we take in. So because of that, it will naturally filter your air,” Dozier said.