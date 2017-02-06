Great white shark bites boat off South Carolina coast

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A South Carolina fishing crew received more than they bargained for when a great white shark took a bite out of their boat.

Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sports Fishing, and his crew were fishing on Wednesday when they found the 14-foot great white shark.

“We were looking for one, and there she swam right up to the boat,” he told WLTX.

They were able to easily catch the shark, tag it and release it back into the water. It was the fifth great white shark tagged and released by the crew this winter.

Aside from the shark’s nip at the boat, Michalove says the day went swimmingly.