Triad teen severely injured in rodeo competition getting prayers, support

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Lots of prayers continue to pour out for a young bull rider injured during a rodeo on Saturday.

According to family friends, Wesley Fishel, 16, was awake and alert Monday afternoon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He had surgery earlier Monday. According to “Prayers For Wesley,” a Facebook page where people are showing support, the South Stokes High School student is doing much better.

Family friends told FOX8 the accident happened at a North Carolina High School Rodeo Association competition.

Wesley fell off a bull and it stomped on his back. He was wearing a helmet when he fell off.

Wesley suffered trauma to his chest, but the internal bleeding has stopped and his lungs are improving. Doctors now consider Wesley to be in critical, but stable, condition. Family friends says the hospital will continue to monitor him closely.

Wesley’s family said about 80 of his friends gathered at the hospital last night to support him. Classmates also came together outside South Stokes High School Monday morning to pray for his recovery.