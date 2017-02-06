× Tom Brady’s game jersey goes missing after Super Bowl: ‘It’ll be on eBay soon’

HOUSTON — Almost everything went perfectly for Tom Brady in the second half of Super Bowl LI — he broke playoff records, captured his fifth Super Bowl title and his jersey was stolen.

As the New England Patriots gathered in the locker room after an incredible 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, video shows Patriots quarterback Brady telling team owner Robert Kraft that someone stole his game-worn jersey.

“Someone stole my game jersey,” Brady is heard saying. “Are you serious? Well, you better look online,” Kraft answers.

While walking to the team bus, Brady tells ESPN reporter Kevin Van Valkenburg he hasn’t found the jersey and “it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

The Patriots were down 28-9 heading into the fourth quarter Sunday night before scoring 19 points and winning the game with a touchdown in overtime. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.