Students jump in to save teacher from heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- The lives of six students, three staff members and a Marcus High School teacher changed forever in January.

"It happened all so fast, it was third period, I sit right next to his desk and I looked behind and he was bending down to take attendance, you know he froze up, his eyes glazed over. He fell straight to the floor and he just started seizing," senior Hunter Davis said.

English teacher Ira Sherrill had a heart attack and collapsed right after the bell for third period.

Sherrill says, "After I took my attendance, I went blank after that. Apparently, I just fell on the floor."

That's when students and school staff turned into a lifesaving dream team. They performed CPR; saving Sherrill.

Davis says, "Multiple individuals helped. Bret for instance, was already on the phone calling 911 when this happened and a few of the kids ran out to go get the nurse."

He was rushed to Medical City Lewisville, where he underwent a successful double bypass heart surgery. On Friday, Marcus High School went all out with a pep rally to recognize those who helped Sherrill.

Sherrill says, "I cannot say enough about the Marcus students, staff and faculty; because they're the reason I'm here today."

Source: KDAF