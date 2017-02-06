× Police investigating homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after they found a body inside a home in Greensboro early Monday morning.

At 12:25 a.m., police responded to 318-C N. Swing Road in reference to a person with serious injuries, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers discovered a person dead inside the home.

Additional information has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.