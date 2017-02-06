× Police identify woman found dead at Greensboro apartment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the 36-year-old woman whose body was found inside her apartment in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to a press release.

At 12:25 a.m., police responded to 318-C N. Swing Road in reference to a person with serious injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered Renata Meayion Marshall dead inside the home.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.