Novant offering discounted heart health screenings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- February is American Heart Month and Novant Health Woman's Heart and Vascular Center is offering a discounted comprehensive heart health screening.

"With a doctor you don't have as much time, with us you have a whole hour," said Casie Pegg, a wellness coach a health educator. "If you have parents or siblings in their 40s, 50s or early 60s that had a heart attack or stroke, you are already at a predisposition that you are going to develop heart disease so you want to do everything you can to prevent that."

Pegg says a woman can get a comprehensive heart health screening that will include blood work, BMI and other tests not normally completed in a doctors office that can help identify your risk factors.

"We check your circulation to make sure you have good blood flow in your legs, that you don't have build-up and you are getting blood flow down to your feet," said Pegg. "You'll get your test results before you leave along with a individualized wellness plan."

Through the end of the February, the health screen is discounted to $10.

Call (336) 277-1880 for an appointment.