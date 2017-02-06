North Carolina Democrats look to take back control of Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Democrats in North Carolina are trying to take back control of U.S. Congress in 2018.

Democrat Jenny Marshall has already announced she intends to run for North Carolina's 5th congressional district. Republican Virginia Foxx was re-elected to that seat last year.

At a campaign event Sunday in Bethania, Marshall explained her platform to voters, including a focus on improving public education.

Marshall said she doesn't want to raise taxes, but instead spend taxpayer money on more effective programs.

"Republicans have painted Democrats as tax-and-spend liberals, and really that's not what we're in for at all," she said. "We're into providing programs that meet the needs of people where they are and to lift them up into a better life."

Both Marshall and Foxx have higher-level degrees in education and taught at public schools. Foxx is also the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

FOX8 reached out to Foxx to see if she plans to run for re-election in 2018 and have not heard back from her.