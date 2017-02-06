× Man shot in High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was shot inside a residence on Monday morning, according to High Point police Capt. Mike Kirk.

Officers came to the 1100 block of Campbell Street at 10:56 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

An adult male was found with multiple wounds to the torso. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

One person was seen running from the residence after the shooting, Kirk said. No suspects have been named.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.