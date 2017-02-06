× Man stabbed, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Winston-Salem early Monday morning.

Officers responded to 501 Bethabara Point Circle around 3:21 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man in his mid-20s, who later succumbed to a stab wound.

Police believe the man and a woman got into an argument, which became physical and led to the incident. The woman is being interviewed and has not been charged.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700. The homicide was the city’s first of the year.