Guilford County high school’s CNA program excels

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a new semester and a new class of CNA students at Southern Guilford High School.

These students have some pretty big shoes to fill. Last semester, 100 percent of Angela Hamilton's class passed their Certified Nursing Assistant state certification exam.

"The students have about 9 weeks of classroom instruction and there's a number of skills that they have to be able to reciprocate at 100% accuracy," Hamilton said.

And that's just the start.

"And they also have hands-on. They have to actually touch a patient. It's different touching a mannequin and doing these skills on a mannequin to doing it on a real person."

It was challenging in a lot of ways, but it solidified the future for many of these students.

"I actually wanted to be a doctor but now that I took this class I kinda want to be a nurse; I definitely want to be a nurse for sure," one student said.

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.