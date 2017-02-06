Greensboro City Council to vote on new fire station Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO N.C. -- Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church said the department is constantly thinking of neighborhood growth to best protect the community.

Fire Station 63, along Burlington Road, has been a potential new station location for quite some time.

"We really had planned on starting construction for Station 63 in 2008, so this has been in the works for a long time," Church said.

Tuesday, city council will vote whether to move forward with construction on the station at the lowest presented bid worth nearly $4.6 million.

The blueprint and layout is similar to the existing station on Reedy Fork Parkway.

"East Greensboro is growing, especially with the development of Highway 840. It's growing in that areas so we want to make sure that our citizens are protected in that area," Church said.

For the nearly 4,000 residents in the surrounding area, the ideal response time is six minutes, allowing four for travel time.

"Sixty-nine percent of the time, we're not able to achieve that mark in that area so with the addition of this fire station that number should greatly reduce, so we're really looking forward to that," Church said.

If approved, groundbreaking would begin in April and construction would take approximately one year.