Flight attendant saves teen from human trafficking

Thanks to an Alaska Airlines flight attendant’s instincts and quick thinking, a young girl who was a victim of human trafficking was saved.

Flight attendant Sheila Frederick is part of Airline Ambassadors International, an organization focused on training attendants to spot signs of human trafficking, NBC News reports. During a flight from Seattle to San Francisco, the training paid off.

Frederick was working when she noticed a teenage girl with greasy blond hair on the flight. The girl, who she thought about 14 or 15-years-old, was traveling with an older, well-dressed man.

Feeling uneasy about the situation, the 10-year flight veteran approached the duo and tried to strike up a conversation. When she did, the man became defensive.

That’s when Frederick told the girl under her breath to go to the bathroom, according to WTSP.

“I left a note in one of the bathrooms,” Frederick told NBC News. “She wrote back on the note and said ‘I need help.'”

She then notified the pilot and police were waiting in the terminal when they landed.