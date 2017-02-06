Fire at High Point apartment complex displaces residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A fire at a High Point apartment complex displaced some residents on Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported at Winston Square Apartments, located at 134 Old Winston Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived at 3:35 p.m.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused heavy damage to two apartment units and the residents will not be able to stay there, authorities said.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.