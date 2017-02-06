× Donald Trump: ‘Negative polls are fake news’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to discuss negative polls, comparing them to “fake news.”

In a series of tweets, he tossed his opinion, “Any negative polls are fake news, just like CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

He added, “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

The tweet comes on the heels of Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump’s tweet seemed to be motivated by a Monday morning segment on CNN’s “New Day.” CNN political director David Chalian showed CNN/ORC’s latest poll results, starting with 44% approval and 53% disapproval of Trump’s job performance.

Then he said, “What about that travel ban policy? How’s the country reacting to that? A majority are opposed. Slim majority. 53% of Americans oppose the travel ban, 47% in favor.”

The poll is a scientific sample of the American population at large.