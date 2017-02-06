Davidson Co. Schools holds first meeting after thousands of W-2s compromised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Employees of Davidson County Schools expressed frustrations and concerns at Monday night's school board meeting after sensitive information from W-2 forms were compromised for 3,200 employees.

"I ask you to consider that you defected over 3,000 people's lives, and it's never going to go away until we die," said one employee. "Something needs to happen. Maybe instead of coming to train me, train yourself."

School officials say on Jan. 31, an email went out with the superintendent's name requesting the 2016 W-2 information for all employees.

The school system learned later that day that the email was from a fake account.

Names, address and Social Security numbers are some of the things compromised.

Employees were notified the next day, Feb. 1.

Superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow apologized to employees during the meeting.

"I'm very sorry for any hardship this has caused each and every one of you, but know that we are continuing to work tirelessly to try to rectify the situation and put additional safe guards in place so this doesn't happen in the future," Morrow said.

The school system is offering free Equifax credit monitoring to employees for two years.

They've also set up a call center to answer questions starting Tuesday.

The school board also voted 5-0 to give employees weekly updates on the investigation.

The updates will take place through letters, a phone tree and by employee mailboxes.

The FBI, IRS, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.