× Danica Patrick needs $15 million to participate in 2017 NASCAR Cup season

Danica Patrick is in need of a little bit of money — $15.2 million to be exact.

Patrick, the No. 10 driver with Stewart-Haas Racing, has been bucked by her primary sponsor, Nature’s Bakery, and is in need of the money to compete in NASCAR’s 36-race Cup season in 2017.

Nature’s Bakery alleges Patrick is in a breach of her contract for promoting competing products, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Stewart-Haas Racing has since sued the Nevada-based company for breach of contract.

Patrick was heading into the last year of a three-year agreement with Nature’s Bakery, FOX Sports reports. The company, which was Patrick’s primary sponsor in 2015 and 2016, was set to sponsor at least 20 races this season.

Stewart-Haas Racing released a statement on the incident:

“Nature’s Bakery is in material breach of its contract with Stewart-Haas Racing. It is an unfortunate situation, as the team has delivered on all aspects of its contract and was prepared to do so again in 2017. Ultimately, this is a situation that will be resolved in a court of law. “Stewart-Haas Racing remains focused on its preparation for the 2017 NASCAR season where it will again field four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series while also introducing a full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series team. The litigation with Nature’s Bakery will not impact the organization’s on-track efforts.”

In a total of 154 career starts, Patrick has six top-10 finishes.