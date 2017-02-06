A look at renowned painter Bob Timberlake’s career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Bob Timberlake has been creating art all his life.

"I think at the time, I picked up anything to make a mark," he said of his younger years. "Anything, pencil or anything, I was told I was always drawing, doodling and messing. I was dreaming."

Eventually, his creativity would be channeled into more ambitious projects, later helping him win a national art award in high school.

In the 1970s, he began to get serious about his work and started his career.

"I was working all day, painting at night, trying to be with my family," Timberlake said. "It was taking a toll on me. It was a time when we were all talking: If you don't do it now, you'll never do it."

His art gallery in Lexington shows he made the right decision to pursue art full-time.

Now, at 80, he still has a passion for what he does.

"I am painting more now than I ever have and I think I am enjoying it more and more."